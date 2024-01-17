Man United Cuts Financial Forecast After Champions League Exit

Manchester United have reduced its full-year revenue and profit forecasts after the English Premier League club was knocked out of this season’s European Champions League football tournament.

-The cut comes as a blow to British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who struck a long-awaited deal last month to buy a 25% stake in the club to try to revive its fortunes.

The English club reported a reduced net loss of 25.8 million pounds ($32.7 million) for the first quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 26.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The 20-times English champions now expect full-year revenue of 635-665 million pounds, less than its previous forecast of 650-680 million pounds.

It expects an adjusted core profit of 125-150 million pounds, compared with 140-165 million pounds earlier