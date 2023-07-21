Man United Complete Onana Signing

Manchester United’s goalkeeping saga has come to an end, as they have wrapped up the signing of Inter shot-stopper, André Onana.
The goalkeeper joins in a deal reportedly worth up to €55 million after he helped Inter to the Serie A title in 2022 and the Champions League final in 2023.
Formerly a regular for Cameroon, Onana joins the Red Devils on a five-year deal and reunites with his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag.
The 27-year-old arrives at Old Trafford to replace David De Gea, who left Old Trafford upon the expiry of his contract this summer after a 12-year stint in between the sticks.
Onana is set to join up with his new team-mates as soon as possible, as Ten Hag is hoping he can play a part in the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.