Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal Keen On Newcastle’s Wilson

Eddie Howe on Friday admitted that Callum Wilson of Newcastle’s future is uncertain with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all taking interest in the England striker.

Reports suggest that the Magpies are considering cashing in on Wilson, who will turn 32 next month, as they look to balance their books.

Since being taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2021, Newcastle has spent roughly £400 million and reportedly needs sales to stay within the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability thresholds.

Kieran Trippier has been strongly linked with Bayern Munich in recent weeks, while Miguel Almiron has supposedly been offered out to Saudi Pro League clubs.

Toon boss Howe has spoken openly about the rumours but was unable to give a concrete answer on whether Wilson will remain with the club beyond next week.

Howe said: “In every conversation, he’s 100% committed [to Newcastle]. No part of him is looking elsewhere.

“He’s got big ambitions and we want to keep him here. But some things are out of our control.

“The club is acting with the long-term interests of the club and they have to. Let’s see what happens.”

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are pondering cheaper centre-forward options after being priced out of a January move for Ivan Toney by Brentford.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag reportedly wants a different type of striker to help Rasmus Hojlund lead the Red Devils’ frontline.