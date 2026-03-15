Man United Cements Top Four Place With 3-1 Win Over Villa

Manchester United on Sunday night moved closer to Champions League qualification with a convincing win over Aston Villa, on a 3-1 victory.

Bruno Fernandes once again is the architect as Michael Carrick extended his unbeaten home record to five games in charge.

Little hint of what was to come was provided by a close, goalless first half. Despite having more opportunities and being the more forward-thinking team, United had trouble with the last pass.

Buendia was the only one who truly posed a threat, but Mainoo dispossessed him just as he was ready to take the trigger.

Yoro and Maguire strongly marshalled Watkins, and Rogers was too frequently left alone.

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United’s breakthrough came in the 53rd minute thanks to the combination of Fernandes and Casemiro.

Casemiro arrived at the ideal moment and flicked a header into the corner after Fernandes sent a precise corner to the near post.

It was his seventh league goal of the year, with his captain helping five of them. This season, their relationship has been the most fruitful in the Premier League.

Villa would not lie down. The visitors tied the score at 64 minutes against the flow of play as Emery made two substitutions on the hour, adding Leon Bailey and Tammy Abraham.

In the United box, a corner produced mayhem. Ross Barkley was the fastest to respond, sweeping a calm left-footed finish into the far corner after deflections fell to him.

But Villa could not build any momentum, and a blistering counter-attack was finished off when Cunha guided Fernandes’ lovely throughball past Martinez 71 minutes in.

Substitute Sesko was then in the right place to pounce on Lamare Bogarde’s attempted clearance, and he spun in the box to fire his shot on goal, with a big deflection off Tyrone Mings helping it into the net.