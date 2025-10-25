Man United Can Build On Anfield Win Against Brighton

Manchester United se- cured what has to be the best result of Ruben Amorim’s time in charge so far last weekend as they ran out 2-1 winners at Anfield, and now they have to back that up against a tough Brighton side in a 5.30pm kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday. Albion did the league double over United last season and are on a five-game unbeaten run but at the current prices, a victory for the home side looks the best angle. Amorim and United have more than their fair share of critics but in general their results have been positive at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils only loss at home this season came against current pacesetters Arsenal in the opening round of games, and they have won all three games since – beating Burnley, Chelsea and Sunderland.

Brighton picked up an impressive 2-1 win over Newcastle last weekend at the Amex but their road results have been mixed. The Seagulls have lost at Everton and Bournemouth, picked up a point at bottom club Wolves and have one win, albeit an eye-catching 3-1 success at Chelsea. This game should be fairly close but United should draw plenty of confidence from beat- ing Liverpool, and with home advantage they can grind out a win over Brighton. Brighton have only failed to score in one game this sea- son and United have only kept one clean sheet.

The Seagulls have also scored in each of their last three trips to Old Trafford (winning all of those games) so they should be able to get on the scoresheet even if they can’t make it three wins in a row against their hosts and a 2-1 United victory seems like a reasonable correct score pre- diction. Bryan Mbeumo scored his second Premier League goal of the season at Anfield and Unit- ed’s summer recruit is a strong contender for an anytime goal on Saturday. Mbeumo has been getting plenty of chances, aver- aging 2.5 shots per-game in the league, and the Cameroonian now has two goals and one as- sist in his last four games for club and country so it seems as if he is hitting some form