Man United Beaten As Bellingham Nets First Real Madrid Goal

Manchester United had a night to forget as Jude Bellingham netted his first goal in Real Madrid colours on Wednesday, July 26.
Manchester United: 0
Bellingham was heavily involved in a busy first half and also clashed with Lisandro Martínez after a rough challenge from the Argentine.
The bad news kept coming for United, who lost Kobbie Mainoo to an early injury before Onana was forced into action to deny Vinícius Júnior what looked like a certain goal.
The second half started better for United but Madrid were soon in the ascendancy again, with Onana called into action to deny Joselu and Nacho hitting the post from close range after an Éder Militão effort was cleared off the line.
Joselu would get on the scoresheet with a spectacular overhead kick to seal the win for the La Liga giants.