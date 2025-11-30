New Telegraph

November 30, 2025
Man United Beat Crystal Palace 2–1 At Selhurst Park

Manchester United overturned a first-half deficit to defeat Crystal Palace 2–1 in a dramatic Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Sunday, ending Palace’s strong home run and giving the Red Devils a much-needed bounce.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Crystal Palace went ahead in the 36th minute when Jean‑Philippe Mateta stepped up to convert a retaken penalty, after a VAR review ruled his first effort involved a double-touch.

But Manchester United found its rhythm in the second half. Joshua Zirkzee, ending a nearly year-long Premier League scoring drought, equalised in the 54th minute with a composed finish at the near post.

Nine minutes later, Mason Mount hammered in the game-winner from a well-worked set piece, after a clever free-kick lay-off.

The comeback snapped Palace’s 12-game unbeaten home run in the league and marked United’s first win at Selhurst Park since 2020. For Crystal Palace, the defeat was a harsh blow, especially after leading at the break and having enjoyed the better of the first half earlier.

Their heads dropped late as United turned up the pressure, and a late set-piece proved their final chance.

For Manchester United, the result is a morale booster after a recent poor run, lifting them above Palace in the standings and offering hope that they’ve rediscovered a fighting spirit away from home.

