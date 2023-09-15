Man United Banish Sancho After Ten Haag Row

Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho will train away from the first team until issues with manager Erik ten Hag are resolved.

Ten Hag left Sancho out of his squad for the loss at Arsenal earlier this month, saying the winger’s training performances had been below standard.

Sancho, 23, rejected the Dutch- man’s reasoning and claimed he had been “a scapegoat for a long time”.

United said in a statement Sancho would be on a “personal training programme away from the first team”.

The statement added that the decision was made “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

The news comes in a week where another United forward, Antony, also stepped away from first-team duties amid domestic abuse allegations made by his former partner.

Sancho moved to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021.

But he has struggled for consistent form since making the switch and has scored only nine goals and provided just six assists in his 58 Premier League appearances.