Man United, Arsenal, Others Would Have Paid for Osimhen If He Were European –Sodje

Share

F ormer Super Eagles, defender Sam Sodje, has said that striker Victor Osimhen would have already moved to a top European club if he were from Europe. Osimhen has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid and even Manchester United, but none of the deals have gone through so far due to his high price tag and salary demands.

The player commands a wage in the region of €250,000 per week at Napoli, and his €75 million release clause has been considered way too high for most of the European big sides. Speaking in an interview with our correspondent, Sodje said that Osimhen’s talent is not in question, but his nationality might be the reason big clubs have not yet signed him. “If Osimhen were European or even a South American, he would have been snapped up by now. A club like Manchester United or Arsenal would have paid the money,” Sodje said. “The problem is not his talent. Everyone can see that he is a goal scorer, strong, and hardworking.

He is now one of the best strikers in the world and should be commanding high wages like players in his category. The issue is probably where he is from. If he were English, Spanish or even French, clubs would have paid anything for him. “I believe that the way clubs value our players may be influenced by how we present ourselves as Africans. We need to take steps to improve that perception and increase the value of our talent. I think we must develop our football standards to gain wider acceptance, which will ultimately benefit our players,” he added.

Realistically, Saudi Arabia’s outfit, Al-Hilal, looks like the side ready to match Osimhen’s price tag and even double his earnings, but Osimhen looks like he is caving in to pressure to keep playing in Europe, and Sodje urged him to follow his heart. “It’s difficult to advise him not to take the money in Saudi Arabia; if such offers are going to be there in another three, four years, I probably will tell him to stay in Europe but such offers don’t come often and that is why he just has to follow his heart and what he wants as a profession al football player. As a football fan, I want him to stay in Europe, I want him to play in the Premier League, but football is business, many times it is about the money,” the former Brentford defender said. The erstwhile Leeds United star also advised Osimhen’s Super Eagles teammate, Ademola Lookman, to quit Atalanta and return to the Premier League. The reigning African Footballer of the Year struggled in the Premier League as stints with Everton, Leicester, and Fulham were not quite successful, but Sodje said Lookman is now a better player and will shine in any top sides in England.

“He is stronger, wiser, more technical and physically well-tailored for the Premier League now. I see a player who can play for the top clubs in England. He knows he has a point to prove, and everybody is aware of the kind of player he has become. I don’t see him playing for Atalanta again and would like to see him play in England once again,” he said

Share