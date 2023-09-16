Man United Aiming To Avoid Equalling 44-Year-Old Streak

When Manchester United plays Brighton & Holve Albion on Saturday afternoon, they will be attempting to avoid equaling a record that has stood for 44 years.

After a lacklustre start after four games, the Red Devils welcome the Seagulls to Old Trafford for a Premier League matchup.

Erik ten Hag’s team entered the weekend in the bottom half after suffering two defeats in North London already this season, to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sandwiched in between was a narrow victory which saw Man United come back from 2-0 down after four minutes to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

However, those three results mean that United could set an unwanted record that has not been seen in 44 years.

Should Brighton score at least two at Old Trafford on Saturday, it would see United concede multiple goals in four successive league fixtures for the first time since 1979.

Brighton’s form so far this season makes it a real possibility too, considering Roberto De Zerbi’s side put four past Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and another three past Newcastle United.

Evan Ferguson netted a hat-trick over the Magpies, but he comes into this game as a doubt having missed the international break with Ireland.

Brighton may therefore look towards Pascal Gross for inspiration, as he scored twice in a 2-1 win here last season, taking his career tally to six goals against Man United.

An opening weekend victory over Wolves saw new United goalkeeper Andre Onana keep a clean sheet, but the visitors rained 23 shots down on his goal.

Wolves were also denied a late penalty when Onana clattered Sasa Kalajdzic in the area, something which the PGMOL would offer an apology to Wolves over.

That win combined with the victory over Forest has continued United’s formidable home form though, as another three points here would mark their longest home league winning streak in over a decade.

Eight Premier League wins in succession have contributed to United going on a 31-game unbeaten run at Old Trafford in all competitions.

Not since a Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad over a year ago have Man United suffered defeat here, recording 27 wins and four draws in that time.