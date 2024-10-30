Man United Agree To Pay Ruben Amorim’s Release Clause

Share

Manchester United have agreed to pay the release clause in the contract of Sporting Lisbon Coach Ruben Amorim, who they are aiming to appoint as coach Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

The highly regarded 39-year-old coach, Amorim became a target for major clubs in Europe due to his tactical acumen and impressive results in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Reports in the United Kingdom (UK) speculate that Amorim could be appointed before the upcoming weekend.

Adding further weight to the speculation, Sporting Lisbon has confirmed Manchester United’s official has approached Amorim to discuss his potential appointment.

The Portuguese club released a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding this interest, specifying the contractual obligations in place. They highlighted that United expressed willingness to pay the specified termination clause amounting to €10 million to release Amorim from his contract.

Note that Manchester United decided to part ways with Ten Hag following a disappointing run that culminated in their latest loss, a 2-1 defeat against West Ham on Sunday.

This defeat marked the club’s fourth in the Premier League this season, leaving them languishing in 14th position on the league table and raising serious concerns about their fortunes in this campaign.

Despite having been given a new contract just last summer—a decision influenced by the club’s inability to find a suitable replacement—Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the board ultimately concluded that they could no longer support Ten Hag’s management.

In the interim, former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has stepped in to oversee the team’s operations while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

