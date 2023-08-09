Man United Accept West Ham Bid For Maguire

West Ham have come to an agreement with Manchester United on a transfer fee that will see them sign Harry Maguire.
A formal £30 million bid was made on Monday and that has now been accepted by United.
Personal terms with the England international are not believed to pose a problem.
There are still small details to be ironed out but the Hammers are optimistic of wrapping up a deal this week.
However, it remains unclear if they will retain their interest in Maguire’s current team-mate Scott McTominay, who has also been a long-term target.