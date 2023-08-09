New Telegraph

August 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Man United Accept…

Man United Accept West Ham Bid For Maguire

West Ham have come to an agreement with Manchester United on a transfer fee that will see them sign Harry Maguire.

A formal £30 million bid was made on Monday and that has now been accepted by United.

Personal terms with the England international are not believed to pose a problem.

There are still small details to be ironed out but the Hammers are optimistic of wrapping up a deal this week.

READ ALSO:

However, it remains unclear if they will retain their interest in Maguire’s current team-mate Scott McTominay, who has also been a long-term target.

Post Views: 28
Tags:

Read Previous

Bayelsa Election: Arogundade Advises Journalists On Adequate Coverage
Read Next

BBNaija All-Stars: Neo Debunks Romantic Relationship With Beauty (Video)