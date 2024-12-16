Man U Scores Late Stunner To Beat Man City

Share

Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo saw Manchester United snatch an unlikely 2-1 victory at the Etihad that piles further pressure on Pep Guardiola’s ailing Manchester City.

The reigning champions looked to be on course for a vital — if uninspiring — victory after Josko Gvardiol headed them into a first-half lead.

United struggled to create many chances but levelled the score with just minutes remaining when Matheus Nunes brought down Diallo in the box, with Fernandes converting the penalty kick.

United then snatched all three points when Diallo brought down Lisandro Martinez’s long ball and finished from the tightest of angles.

The win moves United up to 12th in the Premier League table. City remains fifth, having now won only once in 11 games in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes piled a mountain of praise on the match-winner Amad as the pair spoke to Sky Sports at full time. “He has been doing well, he has been doing great things,” said the United captain.

“There is still a lot to come from him because we believe in his qualities. We know what he is capable of doing and he showed it again today.

“He’s always alive, this is why he got the penalty and why he got his goal. He’s been brilliant but I don’t want to say too much to keep him going because we need him at this level. “When he’s like this, he’s unstoppable.”

