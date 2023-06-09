Man To Tinubu: Textile Industry Needs N2trn For Revitalisation

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to holistically pay attention to the revitalisation of the country’s textile industry, being a critical sector for employment generation and key contribution to nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. In particular, the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated that about N2 trillion was needed by the new administration to revitalise Nigeria’s textile industry and eliminate textiles importation.

Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that about N500 billion was being spent by importers yearly on foreign textiles and fabrics. The MAN DG urged the new administration to also look at the elimination of textile smuggling into the country via the country’s porous borders. He lamented that profound challenges in the country’s textile industry had caused shutting down of many textile factories in the country, saying there are currently about seven textile companies in Nigeria, out of 180 companies that ventured into the textile industry at the beginning.

He, however, tasked President Tinubu on the need to strengthen government’s Executive Order 003 to make sure that the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA), including the uniform services of Nigeria stringently complying with the Presidential directive in a bid to boost local domestic market and revenue generation for the GDP. According to him, the revitalisation of the country’s textile industry will be a key driver for the President Tinubu-led administration in terms of employment opportunities for Nigeria at a period unemployment rate has hit the roof, being the highest in Nigeria’s history.

He said: “We are a population of 200 million people; we cannot continue to do things in this manner not able to grow ourselves locally. So, we just need to sit up and rejig to make sure we go back to where we were.” Speaking further on the meltdown in the country’s textile industry, the MAN boss said: “Just look at the factors of production. The cost of production itself. I think for instance, when we don’t have reliable power supply in the country it is difficult and it has a significant negative impacts on production.

“We talked about those things that we utilized and that obviously, we talked about the foreign exchange and how it has gone wrong and not stable. “We talked about what actually can be produced through our petrol chemical industries and is no longer available and you have to import and so on and so forth. We talked about equipment and machineries that we don’t produced here in Nigeria.

“I believe we have the capacity to produce the little ones but, everything is imported now. So if we have aligned with countries that we are supposed to be competing against, it’s a tall order. But I will say that there is light at the end of the tunnel.” While speaking further, he stressed: “The past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari identified the sector as an important critical sector and I think that is a respect in the right direction.

“Also, as industry players, we have called ourselves, saying that, look; we need to help our country, we need to help ourselves because we are players and then business is about profit. But the truth of it is that we need to reduce our dependence on other countries’ textile products coming into our nation. “I think that with the incoming administration, they have also talked along that line. They have said we are going to look into cotton and textile industry development. Because they know the importance.

“This ought to actually be a national asset. It’s so critical that it needs to be added. “Cotton is unique because it’s the only industrial output crop and we see the significant value chain of cotton. It can actually drive an industrial revolution in the country. “So it is important that we look at the value chain of the sector. “The social economic impact of this sector. “Honestly, we have to take the bull by the horn and go for it,” Ajayi-Kadir added.