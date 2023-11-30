MAN To Tinubu: Manufacturing Sector Needs Policies On Industrialisation

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu-led government to birth policies for the country’s manufacturing sector, in the wake of ongoing challenges. The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said there was need to inject fresh policies into the country’s industrial sector by this government, not only to reposition the country’s manufacturing sector, but also to stimulate growth and development.

According to him, the country’s manufacturing sector needs significant improvement in the quantum, quality and consistent supply of electricity to boost energy efficiency and consistent infrastructure development to make a statement in industrialisation agenda target. The MAN president said: “Honourable Minister of Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMI- TI), going forward, Nigeria at this point in our economic development needs to establish synergy between our trade and industrial policies.

“It will be a great legacy if this is achieved during your tenure because industry and trade are under your portfolio. In addition, it will also be great if your tenure births a new industrial policy for the country. “As the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, I appreciate your untiring support to the cause of the association, as we continue to strive to transform our country to a fully industrialized economy.”

Speaking further, the renowned industrialist stated that the government should engage in constructive dialogue with stakeholders in the private sector to share their concerns, provide feedback on the potential impacts of the policy changes, and collaborate on finding solutions to mitigate adverse effects on businesses. While talking on policy clarity and predictability, Mesh- ioye hinted that the government should provide clear and consistent policies to provide certainty for businesses, adding that fequent policy changes and uncertainties could hinder long-term investments and growth.

He also recommended economic impact assessment, saying that the government should conduct a comprehensive economic impact assessment of the fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate changes, and other policy measures. To him, this assessment should identify potential challenges and opportunities for the private sector and inform further adjustments to the policies if necessary. On access to credit, Meshioye pointed out that to ensure effective implementation of the plans to support the manufacturing sector and MSMEs, government should provide streamlined processes for accessing credit and preferential terms that are suitable for different types of businesses.

Stressing on the importance of infrastructure development, the MAN boss said government’s undivided attention and priority be paid to infrastructure development projects to enhance transportation, logistics, and energy supply. These improvements will positively impact on business efficiency and reduce operational costs. On transparent and efficient Implementation, Mesh- ioye said: “We recommend transparency and efficiency in the disbursement of funds and implementation of support programmes.

This will ensure that the resources reach intended beneficiaries in a timely manner.” On the need for continuous monitoring and feedback mechanism, he advised that government should establish a monitoring and feedback mechanism to assess the effectiveness of the implemented policies and make necessary adjustments based on real- time feedback from business- es.