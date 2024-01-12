MAN to Tinubu: Ignore World Bank, Run Economy Nigerian Way

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore the predictions regularly dished out by World Bank and run the country’s economy ‘Nigerian way.’ MAN insisted that Nigeria’s GDP could achieve growth in 2024 if President Tinubu talks to key players on recalibrating the fragile economy. The manufacturers’ association said that World Bank did not mean well for Nigeria’s economy but only interested in funding employment and capital development in other economies to take hold of gov- ernment. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known to New Telegraph in an interview in Lagos, said Nigeria had a new government and new president. The MAN DG said: “MAN is an advocacy group and what we do is to influence government such that the decisions government takes are manufacturing friendly and leads to our economic growth.

“If you want to know how Nigeria’s economy should go, talk to those who operate in it. MAN has about 2500 members. If you ensure that the binding constraints that limit their performance now is improved upon, all the predictions from the World Bank and others on Nigeria’s economy will make no sense this year. “So I believe that information is geared towards influencing government’s policies. “For instance, we have a new government we have a new opportunity before all those who don’t mean well for our economy. All those who are traders and only interested in funding employment and capital development in other economies to take hold of government.”

Speaking on insecurity and border closure, the MAN boss stated that “the issue about the North East, we said that 60 per cent of our members closed shop in the last six years. The figures are there. We can give you the addresses of these companies to cross check. “Insecurity, as the President said, is a major challenge, it disrupts our logistics and supply chain. Even when we finished producing to get it down to far North becomes a challenge. We all know that the borders were closed for sometimes, which didn’t allow cross border trade. So these are the challenges that have confronted our operations in the North East like you asked.”

On MAN’s advice to government, the economic expert stressed: “Whether government will take our advice or not, we are partners with government and we can’t even afford not to get government to listen to us. “Can you think through on what would have happened if we didn’t have a MAN? Those of you who operate in the food and beverage sector you would have known what would have happened to this economy if the excise duty that was completely thrown out of the roadmap was allowed to go.

“By now, we would be seeing massive retrenchment in all the food and beverages and many of them would be rethinking their investments in Nigeria to follow footsteps of GSK and Unilever that have reduced the number of their products they are putting in the markets. “So these are issues we are thinking together and cooperating with government and trying to influence it, because we know that gov- ernment has so many priorities. “But it is our duty to set MAN at a level that government will focus on it. No nation on earth that can develop or become an advanced economy without a spiral manufacturing sector.”