Man to Spend Life in Prison For Defiling a Minor

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, has sentenced a man, Ojo Oladeji to life imprisonment for defiling an 11-year-old minor (name withheld) three times in an uncompleted building.

The judge arrived at the decision while delivering judgment on the charge slammed against him by the Lagos State Government. Declaring that the state government had proved beyond reasonable doubt the charge of defilement against Oladeji, Justice Oshodi held that the confessional statement of the convict, the medical report and the direct evidence from the survivor indicated that he committed the offence.

In his words: “The prosecutrix (survivor), in her evidence, said that the defendant was a bricklayer to her neighbour and that he had lured her to an uncompleted building three times, gave her beer and had sex with her. “I believe the prosecutrix’s direct witness testimony, her going to the police and the hospital and the role her mother played supported her evidence.

“Moreover, the defendant confessed to the crime, corroborating her evidence and that of the medical report. “I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant had sex with the prosecutrix, as she is a child who cannot give consent to sexual activities.”