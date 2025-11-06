MAN To NCS: Investors Encountering Huge Losses On B’Odogwu Platform

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to fix the hitches associated with its B’Odogwu Automated Excise Register System (ERS), meant to digitise excise tracking and provide real-time visibility at the ports.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said members of the association were finding it very difficult to recover from from the B’Odogwu hitches, which is leading to backlog of demurrage charges and a number of other costly engagements.

According to him, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, was at MAN House recently for a crucial meeting with MAN members and other stakeholders in the business community and the issues surrounding the failure B’Odogwu were raised before him, with lots of importers and exporters counting their losses running into billions of naira. Ajayi-Kadir said: “ B’Odogwu is actually a very tricky one.

The CG of Customs was here at MAN House. And he told us that it was a local innovation that was intended to fast track the clearing process and to ensure that there is reduced human interface, boost efficiency and so on. “But they had a hitch that they are finding very difficult to recover from.

It has led to demurrage, it has led to quite a number of things. “As if that one was not enough, the four per cent FOB complicated the matter. So we can reach an agreement with Customs so that our members can ask for pre-release, which can help us in a way to moderate the adverse impact of the B’Odogwu hitch and also help us escape the unwarranted four per cent FOB.

“So to a very large extent, we have been able to insulate ourselves, that’s permitting that all the processes we’ve agreed work through. And so far, our members are living through it. It’s not easy, it’s not smooth. But that’s what we have and what we are dealing with.”

In a separate interview with New Telegraph, a seasoned clearing agent and Managing Director of Phoenix Freight Forwarding Services Limited, Mr. Uchenna Okechie, revealed that his company lost over N20 million during the B’odogwu transition at the port.

He lamented that the Nigeria Customs Services having migrated from the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS ll), to the new B’Odogwu system caused major financial losses, which he said affected stakeholders badly. Okechie explained that the B’Odogwu platform initially functioned at only 30–40 per cent capacity, leaving agents stranded for hours.

“The system sometimes only works at night, Imagine a transaction that used to take one minute now dragging for two hours,” he said. He commended Customs for its impressive record breaking revenue declarations but called for renewed focus on easing processes and improving the capacity of importers and agents.

While comparing Nigerian Port and Cotonou port, the renowned freight forwarder said: “In recent years, Cotonou Port in Benin has become a preferred gateway for many importers. Nigeria is losing revenue to neighbouring ports because importers now prefer to bring goods through them due to cheaper tariffs and less stressful systems.

“To ship in a standard container into Nigeria today costs about ₦16 million on average, whereas it doesn’t take more than N9 million – N10 million to do the same through Cotonou Port.”

He added that stakeholders were caught off guard when Customs introduced a four per cent charge overnight without consultation. He further called for inclusive policymaking, where government must consult operators and stakeholders before implementing new systems or charges.