MAN To MPC: Current MPR Remains High For Manufacturers

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed it is still expecting a further reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) in order to bring down the cost of borrowing for manufacturers operating in the country.

MAN emphasised that borrowing costs of 30 per cent to 37 per cent remained high for manufacturers, saying the rate hinders production and reduces the competitiveness of the sector.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, while commenting on the report of MPC meeting, said: “The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) appreciates the decision of MPC to halt the increase in MPR and to maintain the 27.00 per cent fixed at the last meeting.

“The decision to adjust the standing facilities corridor to enhance liquidity is also noted. However, the expectation of the Association is a further reduction in the rate to reduce the cost of borrowing for manufacturers.

“Despite the reduction at the last meeting, borrowing costs of 30 per cent to 37 per cent remain high for manufacturers. The rate hinders production and reduces the competitiveness of the sector.

“The emphasis on exchange rate stability and improved forex liquidity is vital, as manufacturers rely on foreign exchange for imports, but it is essential to re- duce the cost of funds to encour- age borrowing for expansion and investment.”

He continued: “Persistent high lending rates will further limit access to affordable credit for manufacturers, especially those within the SMI cadre. The situation is complicated with prevailing structural challenges like poor infrastructure, high logistics costs, inadequate electricity supply, high energy cost and insecurity that cumulatively raise production costs and weaken competitiveness.

“MAN urges the Central Bank and other policymakers to continue to pursue policies that foster inclusive growth, incentivize manufacturing and address binding constraints limiting the performance of the sector.

“The CBN should also strengthen handshake with fiscal authority to promote reforms capable of unlocking the full potential of the manufacturing sector.”

In conclusion, the MAN DG noted that “the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria reiterates its appreciation of the CBN’s efforts to stabilize the economy and ease inflationary pressures. “The decision to adjust the MPC’s corridor is a way to encourage banks to lend rather than hording liquidity.

“However, it is essential for government to seize the opportunity to promote credit-led growth, especially in productive sectors, while managing risks through fiscal discipline and structural reforms.

“Stronger coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities is key to ensure positive impact of the MPC decision on the manufacturing sector, the economy and sustainable development.”