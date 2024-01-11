MAN to Govt: Enforce Executive Order 003 on MDAs This Year

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said it is expecting the three tiers of government to enforce Executive Order 003 this year in their ministries, departments and agencies, in order to accelerate growth in made-in-Nigeria products. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in a release in Lagos recently. He also advised that government should lead by example and give priority to patronage of made-in-Nigeria products in all its purchases and for all government contracts and projects.

According to him, government should mandatorily up- scale patronage of made in Nigeria products by deliberately reducing the excessive reliance of the country on imported products. He said that it was a well- known fact that the economy of any nation grows rapidly when locally made goods are promoted through patronage, first by its people, then through export. The MAN DG disclosed that it was the hope of MAN that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would focus on deepening domestic production and patronage of made-in- Nigeria products in line with one of MAN’s core objectives, which is to actively encourage the widespread patronage of made-in-Nigeria products by consumers both within and outside the country.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “In encouraging the patronage of made-in-Nigeria product, we acknowledge the contribution of some government policies aimed at improving local content development and patronage, including Executive Orders 003 and 005. “Undeniably, these are clear signals of government’s appreciation of the need to promote local production and encourage patronage of locally manufactured products.

“We are expectant that the policy direction of the new administration will focus on deepening domestic production and patronage of made-in-Nigeria products.” According to him, local production promotes gainful employment for Nigerians and reduces dependence on the consumption of foreign products and reduce poverty if made-in Nigeria products are on the front burner and pursue vigorously.

Talking about the importance of infrastructure development in the country, Ajayi-Kadir explained that the ongoing concessions of seaports, airports and roads may also provide opportunities for the cement sub-sector and contribute to infrastructure upgrade needed to enhance manufacturing productivity. According to him, there should reasonable stability in the monetary policy ambience as the apex bank reverts to playing its conventional roles and deliberately improves forex supply to the productive sector for import of inputs not available locally.