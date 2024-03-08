MAN to FG: Deploy Part of N8trn Subsidy Savings to Manufacturing Sector

To revive the ailing manufacturing sector, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has advised the Federal Government to deploy part of the N8 trillion subsidy savings in the sector. The Association said government must pay adequate attention to the country’s manufacturing sector to restore investor confidence. The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, who stated this in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, said the report by the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, that federal government had saved N8 trillion from fuel subsidy removal and should be a prelude for turning around the country’s economy.

According to him, the capacity utilisation in the country’s manufacturing industry is declining faster than expected and it is very timely and critical for industrial development to be catalysed in all ramifications. Meshioye also said that the hierarchy of MAN was urging the government to overhaul the power sector and incentivise investment in renewables to boost electricity generation and promote energy-cost efficiency. This, according to him, will ensure the reduction in inflated prices of goods. At the same time, it will also serve as a buffer for inflation reduction. Speaking further, the renowned industrialist explained that government should lead by example and give priority to patronage of made in Nigeria products in all its purchases and for all government contracts and projects.

His words: “Government should mandatorily upscale patronage of made in Nigeria products by deliberately reducing the excessive reliance of the country on imported products. The three tiers of government should enforce the implementation of the Executive Order 003 in some ministries, departments and agencies.” He added that government “should encourage local sourcing of raw materials through comprehensive and integrated incentives to address the challenges of low productivity and imported inflation.

“Utilise the 2024 budget to sustain effort at improving infrastructural developments, especially in strategic industrial hubs to reduce operation and logistics cost and promote competitiveness.” Also, the MAN helmsman stated that the government should encourage sub-national governments and private investors to leverage the opportunities provided by the Electricity Act 2023 to improve energy security in Nigeria. In addition, government should maintain all measures to boost the level of liquidity and degree of transparency in the official forex window even as the backlog of $7 billion forex obligations is being cleared.

He said: “Manage the floating exchange rate system within an acceptable lower and upper bound, pending the actualisation of a net-export- ing economy aspirations. “Encourage inflow of foreign direct investment into predetermined and domestic production-enhancing businesses. “Should intentionally guide diaspora remittances into non-oil sectors, especially manufacturing to aid forex inflows and curb rising inflation.”