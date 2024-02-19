Man To Die By Hanging For Shooting 11-Year-Old Dead In Ogun

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Monday, sentenced one Azeez Akinpelu, 23, to death by hanging for killing a minor, one Rokibat Odeyale.

Akinpelu, who resides in the Owode area in Ogun State, was convicted on a six-count charge of Conspiracy, Possession of firearms, manslaughter, attempted murder and murder.

The convict committed the offence on March 27, 2021, at about 6:00 pm at Atala People Igbeyin, Owode Egbe area of Ogun.

He was said to have conspired with his friends to murder one Rokibat Odeyale by shooting her on her head with a local pistol.

The people of Igbeyin were celebrating Orile Igbeyin Day, when they heard a gunshot from the crowd.

The gunshot, according to the prosecutor, was shot by the defendant directly to where some children were dancing culturally, and entertaining the guests.

“The gunshot hit two sisters, one named Rokibat, 11 years old was shot in the head, while the other girl Fatia sustained injury on her hand and leg, they were immediately both rushed to the hospital.

“They were both taken to Federal Medical Center, Idi-Aba and Rokibat was later transferred to UCH Ibadan where she died,” the prosecuting counsel told the court.

Delivering the judgment, Justice O.O Stanley, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Akinpelu was guilty as charged.

She handed Akinpelu multiple sentences for the offences.

“I hereby sentence you Azeez Akinpelu to death by hanging. You shall be hung until you are dead, may God have mercy on you.

“You are also sentenced to life imprisonment for manslaughter and attempted murder with three-month imprisonment with hard labour for possession of firearms,” the court held.