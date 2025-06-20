MAN: Time Ripe For Nigeria To Reposition Manufacturing Sector

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has declared that the destiny of a nation is shaped by the choices it makes, saying it is time for Nigeria to reposition its manufacturing sector as Africa’s industrial hub to manifest this destiny.

MAN commended the Federal Government for the passage of the four tax reform bills aimed at restructuring, streamlining and establishing unified tax processes.

Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the Federal Government held the primary responsibility of creating an enabling environment to unlock the manufacturing sector’s potential, a task that requires strategic interventions across infrastructure, fiscal policy, and regional integration issues.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “In this regard, we should commend the Federal Government for the passage of the four tax reform bills aimed at restructuring, streamlining and establishing unified tax processes.

“The government should equally be commended for pronouncement of the Nigeria First Initiative. The nation anxiously awaits the expedited consummation of these initiatives and effective implementation.”

Speaking on what government must do for the country’s manufacturing sector to achieve the industry’s objectives, the MAN DG said there was need for effective engagement and inclusion in policy processes, saying: “Government should create structured platforms for regular consultation with manufacturers to ensure policies are inclusive, practical, and aligned with industry needs.”

According to him, government needs to gazette the “Nigeria First Policy”. “Make the Nigeria First Policy a binding law, and punitive measures should be put in place for violators.

“This is critical to give the policy legal standing, ensuring transparency, public awareness, and enforceability across government institutions and the private sector,” he noted.

Also, Ajayi-Kadir stressed the institution of mechanisms for gathering and disseminating export market intelligence, advising that there should be established systems to gather and share timely, relevant export data through embassies, trade attachés, and agencies, to support manufacturers in accessing and competing in global markets.

According to him, government should provide a stable and predict able policy environment, especially consistent and transparent policies are essential for investor confidence, longterm planning, and industrial growth.

Speaking further, the MAN helmsman said there was need for government to urgently improve infrastructure and logistics networks, adding that it should invest heavily in critical transport infrastructure, particularly roads, ports, and industrial corridors, to reduce logistics bottlenecks.

He said: “We appreciate the recent development in the sector. But with only about 37 per cent of roads in good condition, manufacturers still face delayed access to markets and increased transportation costs, making local products uncompetitive both locally and internationally.”

He suggested tackling insecurity to protect industrial zones and investments. “The government must prioritize national security, especially around manufacturing hubs affected by terrorism, banditry, and inter-communal violence.

The rise of insecurity poses direct threats to factories, workers, and raw material sourcing,” he added. On addressing financing gaps and reducing borrowing costs, the MAN boss said: “With the significant gap between loan applications and fund allocation, coupled with average interest rates exceeding 30 per cent, manufacturers are deprived of affordable, long-term financing.”

Share