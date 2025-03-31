Man Tending Grave Probed For Starting S’korea Fires

Share

A 56-year-old man is being investigated in South Korea on suspicion of starting a deadly wildfire that killed 30 people.

The man, who has not been named, was performing an ancestral rite by a family grave on a hill in Uiseong county, North Gyeongsang province, at the time.

He has been booked – but not arrested – and will be called in for questioning once the investigation of the site has been completed. He denies the charges.

Yesterday, officials said the main fires had finally been brought under complete control – 10 days after they started, causing widespread damage to buildings, including historic temples.

Investigators reportedly spoke to the suspect’s daughter who is said to have told them the fire began as her father tried to burn tree branches hanging over the graves with a cigarette lighter, reports the BBC.

According to the Korea Forest Service, the fire burned more than 48,000 hectares – equivalent to about 80% of the size of the capital Seoul.

