Man Tasks Research Council On Local Raw Material Initiative

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged local manufacturers not to lose sight of the importance of harnessing locally sourced raw materials and also availing themselves of critical support services, such as financing and logistics to boost productivity This follows the reports that the country’s manufacturing sector’s local raw material sourcing increased to 55.3 per cent in the first half of 2023 from 48 per cent recorded in the corresponding half of 2022.

The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos recently. He said the Raw Material Research & Development Council (RMRDC), as an agency of the Federal Government, must rise up to its regulatory standards in rolling out critical local raw materials needed by manufacturers in order to reduce the penchant for foreign exchange (FX) for importation of raw materials.

He said that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector must embrace technology to produce the country’s own goods, support sustainable development, and ensure they are not reliant on developed nations. Meshioye explained that local manufacturers must remain committed to utilising locally sourced raw materials and lever- age essential support services, including financing and logistics to drive its manufacturing endeavours and propel it into a prosperous and sustainable future.

According to him, it’s crucial to emphasise to large, medium, and small manufacturing organisations the immense opportunity presented to explore novel production processes that enhance output, reduce expenses, elevate product quality, and diversify into new product lines with the advent development of technology. Concurrently, the MAN president noted that the Raw Material Research & Development Coun- cil must offer masterclasses on latest research findings of local sources that will increase manufacturing sector’s local raw materials sourcing.

According to MAN’s executive summary half year review of the economy (January-June 2023) on local raw-materials sourcing, it was revealed that manufacturing sector local raw material sourcing increased to 55.3 per cent in the first half of 2023 from 48 per cent recorded in the corresponding half of 2022; thus, indicating 7.3 percentage points increase over the period. It also increased by 1.8 percentage points when compared with 53.5 percent recorded in the second half of 2022.

The observed increase in the utilisation of local raw materials within the sector can be attributed to the growing challenges associated with sourcing foreign exchange. This situation has compelled manufacturers to shift their focus towards obtaining raw materials locally, despite the substantial cost implications involved. Similarly, the inventory of unsold finished products in the manufacturing sector saw a significant increase to N271.96 billion during the first half of 2023, as compared to N187.08 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

This indicates a substantial rise of N84.88 billion or 45.4 per cent over this time frame. However, there was an N11.64 billion or 4.1 per cent decline when compared with the inventory value of N283.6 billion recorded in the second half of 2022.