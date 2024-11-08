MAN Tasks Industry Minister With Working On Policy Initiatives

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the new Minister of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, to facilitate the implementation of several policy initiatives by the association, especially the textile and Gaspa policies for onward transmission to Federal Executive Council (FEC).

In fact, MAN blamed the immediate past minister of FMITI, Dr. Doris UzokaAnite, for not doing enough to push the policy proposals geared towards catalysing the country’s industrial sector growth. MAN Director-General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that MAN currently had a textile industry and Gaspa policy awaiting the minister’s attention, saying they were critical to the country’s industrialisation drive.

According to him, they are there at the level of being sent to FEC and being transmitting to policy. Ajayi-Kadir explained: “The truth of it is that there are several policies that we have actually concluded with MAN’s participation and some of our sectoral groups that are laying there at the level of being sent to FEC and being transmitting to policy.

“Apart from this textile and garment we also have the Gaspa policy that went through the whole lots and is currently sitting at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

