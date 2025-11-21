MAN: Sustained Inclement Operating Environment Threatening Manufacturing Sector

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has lamented the sobering reality surrounding the country’s manufacturing sector. The association said operating in a challenging environment like Nigeria is causing both local and foreign investors to rethink their interests in investment, innovation and scaling industrial capacity.

MAN insisted that this was shaped not only by global geopolitical tensions, but also by domestic socio-economic and policy-related constraints.

The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph, in Lagos, said that it was only through sustained collaboration with the current government and the broader private sector ecosystem via unwavering support that the growth of manufacturing sector will serve as a vital catalyst for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s economic transformation agenda.

Meshioye explained that MAN had been enjoying invaluable partnership with some key government functionaries in the process of fashioning the country’s fiscal policy regime targeted to address emerging challenges in the industrial ecosystem.

This, according to him, has led to continuous engagement and invaluable contributions to policy dialogue and has been instrumental to shaping a more enabling environment for the manufacturing sector. The MAN President noted that the current government had made prompt intervention to resolve some issues bordering on regulatory tyranny and affront on ease of doing business in the country.

In particular, Meshioye disclosed: “The facts are clear and cannot be ignored: no country in history has achieved sustained overall economic growth and improved wellbeing of its people, without building a virile and competitive manufacturing sector. “A typical example is the United States. After achieving formidable economic strength through manufacturing, the US once took its eyes off the ball.

“However, it has since realised that its economy risks heading downwards by the erosion of its manufacturing base. “That is why, today, the US is doing everything possible to revive and strengthen its manufacturing sector.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of job creation, wealth generation, technology development, and national security and pride. It is the arrow head of a nation’s Industrialization; it is how nations win.” Meshioye affirmed: “The Nigerian manufacturing sector is currently operating in an inclement environment.

This atmosphere is stormy global disruptions on one side, and historic domestic obstacles that should be surmounted on the other. “These challenges are not abstract; they directly threaten jobs, local production capacity, and our nation’s ability to compete.

“If Nigeria is to create the millions of jobs it desperately needs, reduce poverty meaningfully, and earn foreign exchange beyond oil, then manufacturing cannot be treated as an afterthought or benign recognition. It must be placed at the heart of the national development strategy.”

According to him, “we cannot build a prosperous Nigeria by importing what we consume and exporting raw materials for others to process and prosper. We cannot grow jobs by constraining our local producers. We cannot build resilience while undermining the competitiveness of domestic industries.”

While speaking on decades of relying on a development model built around import dependence and weak enforcement of local content thresholds and patronage obligations, the renowned indistrialist pointed out that “this reality is highlighted in the recent development in our national accounts.

“Following the rebasing of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the nominal size of the economy was revised to $244 billion (N372.82 trillion), largely due to better coverage of sectors like services, agriculture, and the informal economy.

“While this adjustment improves statistical accuracy and matches up to global best practices, it also reveals troubling facts: real growth remains sluggish, averaging just 1.95 per cent over the past five years.

Moreso is the sharp decline in industry’s contribution to GDP, from 27.65 per cent pre-rebasing to 21.08 per cent in the 2019 new base year. “And within that, manufacturing has fared worse, with a 5-year average annual real contraction of 0.76 per cent between 2019 and 2024.

This means Nigeria’s sector has been shrinking in real terms over the last five years. The rebasing confirms that Nigeria’s economy is bigger, but it is less productive and industrialised.”