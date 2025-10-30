MAN Survey Shows Modest Improvements, Recovery In Manufacturing Sector

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that findings of the third quarter (Q3) 2025 Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index (MCCI) and the report of the 2025 MAN Think Tank Session have shown that the Aggregate Index rose modestly by 0.4 points, from 50.3 in Q2 2025 to 50.7 in Q3 2025.

MAN pointed out that while the increase may appear marginal, it was significant because it marks the second consecutive quarterly rise, signaling a cautiously improving perception among manufacturers.

Chairman of MAN Economic Policy Committee, Dr Segun Osidipe, made this known during the unveiling of the findings of the Q3 2025 MCCI and the report of the 2025 MAN Think Tank Session in MAN House, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the breakdown of the indices showed that both the current business condition and current employment condition recorded slight upticks of 0.6 and 0.3 point respectively, reflecting improved confidence driven by the disinflation trend and a more stable exchange rate, which have eased input cost pressures.

The current business condition and current employment condition recorded increases in Q3 2025, amid continuous disinflation trend and more stable exchange rate, he stated. Osidipe, an economist of repute, explained that decline in the current production condition was primarily attributed to the industrial disputes in the oil and gas sector, which disrupted gas supply, elevated energy cost and constrained manufacturing output.

He said: “Today’s press briefing presents another significant moment for us to unveil the findings of the Q3 2025 Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index (MCCI) and the report of the 2025 MAN Think Tank Session. “Together, these documents provide a strategic, evidence-based reflection of the state of the manufacturing sector and its outlook within the broader macroeconomic environment.

“The 2025 MAN Think Tank Session, which brought together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, served as a high-level platform for strategic dialogue and knowledge exchange. “The MCCI, as you are aware, is our quarterly gauge of the perceptions and expectations of CEOs of manufacturing concerns as well as performance of the manufacturing sector.

“It mirrors how prevailing government policies, market dynamics and economic fundamentals shape manufacturing activities and confidence levels.”

“Despite these modest gains, it is important to emphasize that all current indices remain below the 50-point threshold, indicating that the underlying challenges, particularly high inflation, exchange rates and interest rates, continue to weigh on the sector.”