Man Supports Fg’s Industrial Policy To Cut Import Dependence

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said that President Bola Tinubu’s industrial policy would promote domestic manufacturing and cut import dependence. The association noted that it had critically considered the inaugural speech of the president, saying it was highly commendable and was an assurance of better days ahead for the industrial sector and the country’s economy.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi- Kadir, said in statement that this was a positive development that is bound to improve the country’s manufacturing sector and the economy in general. He said that the issues of multiple and often times punitive taxation, conflicting and contractionary fiscal and monetary policy measures, skewed and poor management of the foreign exchange regime and the long overdue stoppage of fuel subsidy were addressed in the President’s speech, saying that this resonated with manufacturers in particular and the business community in general.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “I would like to start by congratulating the newly elected President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his assumption of leadership of the country today. As you would imagine, change in administration is usually greeted with expectations and as an advocacy group, we surely look forward to a number of policy changes and decisions. “It is, therefore, highly commendable and an assurance of better days ahead to hear the President saying that his industrial policy will utilise the full range of fiscal measures to promote domestic manufacturing and lessen import dependence.

“For me, this is a positive development. It is an unmistakable indication of a far-sighted strategic choice. “What is most gratifying is that it came from Mr. President from day one. The issues of multiple and, often times, punitive taxation, conflicting and contractionary fiscal and monetary policy measures, skewed and poor management of the foreign exchange regime and the long overdue stoppage of the fuel subsidy were addressed in the President’s speech and I believe they resonate with manufacturers in particular and the business community in general.

“A marching order, so to say, is needed to move the central bank towards a unified exchange rate. I am glad that Mr. President was very clear on this. We also expect that, in line with his promise to enable a supportive fiscal policy regime, Mr. President will order a reversal of the unwarranted violation of the government’s three-year excise escalation roadmap on alcoholic beverages and tobacco.”