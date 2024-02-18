Man Storms Majestic Grace Embassy During Service With Charms

Majestic Grace Embassy International, Temidire Sango-Ota, Ogun State, was last Sunday thrown into a rowdy session when the Presiding Pastor, Dr. Grace Wisdom, caught a middle- aged man (names withheld,) who had brought some fetish objects into the Church.

Pastor Wisdom noted that the Holy Spirit laid it on his heart that a man was in the Church with some fetish objects and on the commencement of the Sunday service, he gave a word of wisdom that a man with a sinister motive was seated among the congregation and the man should in his own interest confess or be identified by the Holy Spirit.

He, however, stressed that in spite of his repeated overtures, the culprit failed to retrace his steps until the Holy Spirit spotted him in the course of further words of wisdom. The Presiding Pastor noted that what surprised him most was the culprit’s confession that he was given the charms by his wife’s Pastor in connivance with two other Pastors to drop in the Church for the congregation to be in disarray and renounce their membership of the Church.

According to him, the man further confessed that he had been sent the previous Friday to scoop some sands from the Church and on completion of the assignment; his wife’s Pastor promised him the sum of N200, 000 with which to offset his pregnant wife’s caesarean operation bill as she had been in labour for days without delivery.