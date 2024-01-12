Man Stabs Co-Tenant To Death Over Alleged Affair With Wife

A tenant, Ikem Chika Emmanuel, has reportedly stabbed his neighbour, Philip Fiama, to death after accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

The suspect and the victim both live at Sobande Close, Alagbole, Ajuwon in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect had challenged the deceased and accused him of sleeping with his wife, an accusation Fiama denied.

The duo engaged in a fight that led to Emanuel stabbing Fiama to death.

Our correspondent learnt that the deceased died on his way to a hospital, while the suspect immediately took to his heels.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident.

Odutola said, “Around 8 pm on that day, someone came to report that one Philip Fiama, a tenant, accused Ikem Chika Emmanuel, another tenant of having sexual intercourse with his wife.

“This was reported to have led to a fight when Ikem Chika Emmanuel stabbed Fiama in the chest. The deceased was said to have been confirmed dead in one Tamara Hospital.

“The suspect has escaped to an unknown destination and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta for discreet investigation. The police are also on the trail of the fleeing suspect”.