Man Stabs Boss For Scolding His Girlfriend In Lagos

In a related development, an apprentice simply identified as AY, has allegedly stabbed his boss, one Obiora, to death for scolding his girlfriend at the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that Obiora scolded AY’s girlfriend because she didn’t clean the kitchen where she cooked dinner for them.

It was also gathered that AY got upset and challenged his boss, telling him not to talk to his girlfriend like that again, out of annoyance he picked up a knife and stabbed his boss multiple times in the chest and other parts of his body.

A resident of the estate, where they leave, who gave his name as Ade Alabi, said it was Obiora’s scream for help that attracted neighbors.

“It was I and some other neighbors who rushed to their apartment and found him in the pool of his blood, and he was quickly rushed to the hospital, but died on the way to the hospital.

However, the suspect was arrested by operatives of Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah and the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary. The incident was said to have occurred on April 26, causing panic in the estate.

Police When contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Moses Yamu, said he was not aware of the Okpella incident. The Police spokesperson, however promised to get back to our correspondent on the matter.

