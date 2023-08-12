Man Slaughters Two Nieces In Ogun

The residents of Kemta Abata in Abeokuta, Ogun State have been thrown into confusion following the killing of two young girls by their uncle.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspect, Taye Agbaje allegedly slaughtered the children of his younger brother inside a bush in Abeokuta, the state capital.

It was further gathered that the suspect, on Saturday, August 5, allegedly went to his brother’s house at Kemta Abata, took away the two girls on his bike and later slit their throats with a cutlass.

Our correspondent learnt that the father of the children, Idowu Agbaje, who was not at home when Taye came for the kids, started searching for them the moment he returned home in the evening.

He had alerted members of the community, who told him they saw the two girls on his brother’s motorcycle during the day.

Residents of Kemta Abata expressed shock over the incident, saying the suspect does not live within the community.

A source in the community, who did not want to be mentioned, explained that Taye is presently in police custody.

“When Taye was asked about the whereabouts of the girls, he denied knowing about it. Members of the community said they saw him conveying the girls, yet he said he only took them to the market.

“He was taken to Kemta police division, where he later confessed to having killed his nieces. Taye took the police to the bush where he slit his niece’s throat and left the bodies.

“We all saw the bodies where he killed them. Police have evacuated the corpses to the mortuary. Taye did not give any particular reason for his action, he only said the mother of the kids had spiritually taken his glory for her husband. This is very shocking,” the source narrated.

Contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, describing it as incomprehensible.

According to Odutola, the suspect showed no remorse while being interrogated by the police, stating that he kept blaming satan for the act.

“The suspect didn’t give any specific reason why he killed his brother’s children. There was no sign of remorse. He’s just saying blaming satan, satan; and that does not exist in law,” Odutola said.

The police spokesperson promised to give further details about the incident as soon as possible.