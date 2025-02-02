Man Shot Dead By Cult Group In Ibadan

Share

A yet-to-be-identified man was on Sunday morning chased and shot dead by some alleged cultists in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The man who was chased by the assassins from the popular Cocobean Lounge located at Bodija, Ibadan was shot and he reportedly died on the spot.

Social Media reports had it that while the Police were trying to control the situation, a shot was fired by a cop and it hit a student, killing him in the process

Reacting to the incident, the Oyo State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (DSP) confirmed the killing of the unidentified man but denied that any student or onlooker was shot dead by any policeman.

According to the Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the murder was cult-related, adding that the Command has commenced immediate inquiry into it.

The statement reads: “Preliminary Investigation reveals that a yet-to-be-identified man was chased and shot dead a few blocks away from the popular lounge located at Bodija, Ibadan.

“Also worthy of note, is that the swift presence of Police at the scene minutes after it was reported was to maintain law and order and not to further increase the pandemonium as reported by some spaces on social media where they claimed that the Police accidentally shot and killed an onlooker (Student) during the dispersal.

“However, emphatically, there were no killings by the Police nor recorded death of any student before, during and after the lawful dispersal of onlookers from the scene of crime.

In furtherance of the above the case has since been referred to the Homicidal Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Iyaganku with a Deputy Commissioner of Police leading the investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Sonubi Ayodele.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has since returned to the area with adequate deployment of operational and intelligence Command assets to prevent a hijack of the scene by hoodlums. Further updates about the investigation will be communicated accordingly”.

