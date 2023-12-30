Man Sexually Assaulted 15-Year-Old Girl by Sucking Her Breast, LASG Tells Court

Justice Rahman Oshodi of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos, has been informed that a man, Opebiyi Oyebola, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl by sucking her breast.

The hint came from the Lagos State Government (LASG) through its counsel, Ms Bukola Okeowo, who further informed the judge that the Defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in January 2021 on Emmanuel Akanji Street, Egan, Igando, Lagos, adding that the offence contravened Sections 261 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

But Oyebola pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration after the charge was read and interpreted to him in Yoruba language. Consequent to the Defendant’s plea of not guilty, Justice Oshodi ordered Oyebola’s remand in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, where he was currently held.

The judge adjourned until February 9, 2024, for the trial to commence.