Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing 23 Worshipers

A 38-year-old man, Shafi’u Abubakar, has been sentenced to death by hanging by an Upper Sharia Court in Kano State for his role in a deadly mosque attack that claimed the lives of 23 worshipers.

In addition to the capital sentence, the court also imposed 150 lashes and various fines for related offences.

Presiding Judge, Malam Halhalatu Khuza’i-Zakariyya, delivered the judgment following Abubakar’s conviction on four counts: culpable homicide, attempted murder, causing grievous hurt, and mischief by fire.

The tragic incident occurred on May 15, 2024, in Gadan Larabar Abasawa Village, Gezawa Local Government Area. According to the prosecution, Abubakar entered the mosque during early morning prayers, poured petrol inside, and set it ablaze while congregants were in worship between 5:05 and 5:20 a.m. The attack resulted in the deaths of 23 individuals, while others sustained critical injuries.

Director of Public Prosecution for the Kano State Ministry of Justice, Salisu Tahir, led the prosecution and presented seven witnesses, along with physical evidence including the defendant’s confessional statements in both English and Hausa, and photographs of the victims.

In delivering the judgment, Khuza’i-Zakariyya stated that of the seven witnesses presented by the prosecution, only two provided testimonies that proved the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge accepted the testimony of prosecution witness four (Pw4), Ibrahim Salisu, who stated that while he did not see the defendant ignite the fire, he witnessed him fleeing the scene—evidence the court deemed circumstantial but credible.

The court also admitted the testimony of Pw7, Abdullahi Sa’idu, a police officer who presented Abubakar’s confessional statement. “The burns on the defendant’s hand are consistent with the act and further implicate him,” the judge said.

Abubakar pleaded guilty to all charges during the trial. The court sentenced him to death by hanging for culpable homicide, 100 lashes for attempted murder, and a fine of ₦1,500 for causing grievous hurt. An additional 50 lashes were imposed for the charge of mischief by fire.

Furthermore, the court ordered the Kano State Government to confiscate and sell the defendant’s tricycle, directing that proceeds be used to contribute to the reconstruction of the mosque destroyed in the attack.

Judge Khuza’i-Zakariyya granted the defendant a 30-day window to file an appeal.

Defense counsel, Hasiya Muhammad-Imam, requested leniency and appealed for Abubakar to be transferred to the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Janguza.

The prosecution emphasized that the offences violated Sections 142, 148, 168, and 370 of the Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law, 2000.

The verdict marks a significant ruling under the state’s Sharia legal framework and comes amid ongoing calls for stronger safeguards against religiously motivated violence in northern Nigeria.

