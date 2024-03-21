Man Sentenced To 20-Years Imprisonment For Raping 12-Year-Old

The Lagos State High Court, Ikeja on Wednesday sentenced Dennis Okubiat to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old church member for three months-long which led to urinary incontinence.

The presiding judge, Judge Ismail Ijelu who reviewed the victim’s evidence, which corroborated with the medical assessment declared the defendant guilty.

The judge further declared that Babatunde Sunmonu, the prosecutor, had established beyond a reasonable doubt the one-count accusation of child defilement against the guilty party.

In violation of Section 137 of the Lagos State 2015 Criminal Law, Sunmonu informed the court that the defendant had committed the offence on September 6, 2021, at around ten in the morning, at Tomoron Village, Lagos Island.

The victim said before the judge that she had gone out to evangelize and, while doing so, had stopped by the convict’s house since her church’s pastor had advised them to visit members who had not been seen in church for a while.

Nonetheless, she stated that the prisoner fed her Garri and groundnuts during the visit, and she fell asleep as a result.

“When I woke up, I saw a white substance in my private part, and I woke Okubiat up and asked him what happened to me; he said if I told anybody, he would kill me”.

In defence of himself, Okubiat said that the victim came to his home because her mother had abandoned her and her other siblings while she was working at a hotel and that he had always provided food for the victim and her sister when they were in need.

In his testimony, he added that he had known the victim’s family ever since they moved into the neighbourhood.

Justice Ijelu concluded in his ruling that Okubiat had not refuted or contested the victim’s statement.

He identified the girl as a 12-year-old and stated he knew her. For this reason, the judge gave Okubiat a 20-year prison sentence.