Man sentenced to 12 years for assaulting 17-year-old girl

Share

The Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced Saliu Alowonle to 12 years imprisonment for grievous harm and unlawful sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl.

The court, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi delivered the verdict after Alowonle entered a plea bargain agreement to the amended two-count charge brought against him by the Lagos State Government (LASG).

In his judgment, Justice Oshodi condemned the severity of the crimes, emphasising the trauma inflicted on the victim and her family.

“Saliu Alowonle, you have pleaded guilty to two serious offences – grievous harm and forcing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

“These offences have caused significant trauma to the victim and her family.

“I have considered the terms of the plea and sentence agreement, which demonstrate acceptance of responsibility.

“I hereby sentence you to seven years imprisonment on count one and five years jail term on count two,” the judge declared.

The court ruled that the sentences would run consecutively, totalling 12 years.

Additionally, Alowonle was ordered to be registered as a sex offender in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register and to undergo mandatory counselling.

He was also prohibited from having any direct or indirect contact with the victim’s family.

The Lagos State Government had initially charged Alowonle with three counts, including conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on June 20, 2022.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by Ms Olufunmilayo Aluko, called the victim’s stepfather as a key witness.

The stepfather testified that in 2019, the survivor was outside their apartment retrieving clothes when two armed men abducted her and took her to a nearby field.

A child who witnessed the abduction raised an alarm, prompting passersby to intervene and alert the police.

Alowonle was subsequently apprehended, while his accomplice escaped.

The witness further revealed that the victim’s mother had been severely traumatised by the incident, leading her to relocate with her daughter to Kogi State.

Later in the trial, Alowonle, through his counsel, Mr. Yusuf Oyebanji, opted for a plea bargain agreement dated February 19.

In his plea for leniency, Oyebanji urged the court to temper justice with mercy, citing his client’s remorse.

“My lord, I plead with this court to temper justice with mercy. Since I came into this matter, I have witnessed the remorsefulness of the convict,” he said.

The prosecution maintained that Alowonle’s actions contravened Sections 245 and 265 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, leading to his eventual conviction and sentencing.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

