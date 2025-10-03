Man Sends SoS To IGP Over Alleged Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, Threat To Life

A Lagos State resident, Mr Kolawale Oluakamo, has sent a Save Our Soul (SoS) to the Inspector General of Police, the AIG Zone 2, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, and the Police Service Commission over what he described as threat to his life following alleged repeated threats, attempted murder, conspiracy, malicious damage and intimidation over four plots of land at Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, valued at over N40 million.

The land, he said, belongs to his elder sister, who resides abroad but gave him a Letter of Attorney. He said that for over 10 years, he has managed the property lawfully with valid survey documents and receipts.

The President of the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, who addressed the media yesterday in his office in Ijaiye area of Lagos State, alongside Mr Oluakamo, alleged that a serving police officer has threatened to kill Mr. Oluakamo over the property.

Omotehinse stated that on April 16, 2025, armed men stormed the site, firing shots, damaging property, and attempting to forcefully take possession, adding that on Sept, 23rd 2025, “He was attacked, beaten, manhandled and warned never to return to the said landed property.

“This is not just a land dispute, it is an attack on life, human rights, and the rule of law. “The property in question has valid documents and has been managed peacefully for over ten years, the only new factor here is violence and conspiracy.