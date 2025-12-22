Man Seeks Justice Over Late Father’s Will As Forgery Claims Stall Probate Reading

Kolawole Adesina’s struggle to have his late father’s will read by the Lagos State High Court has exposed a bitter family feud and allegations of fraud that threaten to unravel a longstanding legacy of wealth and trust.

The son of the late Prince Emmanuel Olanipekun Adesina, a former senior UBA manager, Kolawole embarked on a mission to recover his father’s missing investments, which he alleges were misappropriated by some family members during his father’s declining health and after his death in 2006.

His quest to uncover the truth has nearly cost him his life and resulted in legal battles that further deepened the family rift. Prince Adesina was married to the late Mrs. Frances Omorolaun Adesina, with whom he had two children: Kolawole and Adenike Oluwabunmi Adesina-Kupolati.

With their children living abroad for decades, the couple took in a nephew, Franklin Erinle, who later became central to the controversy. As Prince Adesina’s health deteriorated and he went blind, Erinle reportedly managed many of his affairs. Kolawole later expressed suspicions that Erinle was involved in secretive dealings regarding the family estate while his father was incapacitated.

After the father’s death, the family estate was administered by Mrs. Adesina and the children under Letters of Administration issued by the High Court in 2009. Property including buildings in Ikeja and Iwaya were divided among the family.

However, Kolawole noted that for 15 years after his father’s passing, he was excluded from accessing his father’s belongings or clarifying matters with his mother, causing rising tensions. The turning point came in January 2022 when Mrs. Adesina fell ill with kidney failure and dementia, prompting Kolawole to stay back in Nigeria and take care of her.

Upon entering his late father’s locked room for the first time in 15 years, Kolawole discovered boxes and bags containing critical documents revealing widespread forgery, theft, and disappearance of family assets, including evidence suggesting his father had been impersonated to unlawfully sell property. . Following Mrs. Adesina’s death in April 2022, Kolawole learned from the reading of her will that many assets previously under Letters of Administration reappeared in her will.

More concerning was the fact that Franklin Erinle, who was never an administrator for the father’s estate, was named an administrator in the mother’s will, raising serious doubts about the estate’s management.

A major breakthrough came when a longtime family caregiver, Aminat Ibrahim Sherima, delivered a sealed letter from Prince Adesina dated 2002, indicating the existence of a last will and testament lodged at UBA Bank for safekeeping. Subsequent lawyer inquiries confirmed the bank was holding a formal will lodged since January 2006, contradicting prior claims that the late banker died intestate.

Questions now surround the role of Adedoyin Awosanya & Co, the family’s law firm that facilitated Letters of Administration for the estate while allegedly holding knowledge of the will that was never executed—adding to suspicions of estate mismanagement.

Kolawole’s pursuit of justice has come with significant personal cost. In February 2023, he was attacked with acid by unknown assailants following a peace meeting with Erinle. He has also faced charges of threat to life, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause breach of peace, resulting in a week’s detention at Kirikiri prisons before the court dismissed the cases for lack of diligent prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Probate Registrar’s attempts to read the original will have been stalled amid legal objections from Adenike’s lawyers, Afe Babalola & Co, who argue the will is “highly suspicious” and subject to ongoing police investigations, even when the will has not been. Notably, Kolawole is not averse to contestation of will after unveiling by any unsatisfied party, which is himself and only sister. The standoff continues to drag on, deepening the familial mistrust and complicating the resolution of Prince Adesina’s estate.