MAN seeks equitable regulatory environment for manufacturers, consumers

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged regulators and the buying public to engender an atmosphere that promotes objectivity and fairness, while safeguarding the interest of the consumer and protecting the business and integrity of the manufacturer.

Director General of the Association, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, emphasised the need for intentional steps to protect manufacturers from the adverse effects of social media trial and defamation and ensuring fairness for all stakeholders. While addressing the impact of social media defamation, Ajayi-Kadir said this could significantly affect their businesses and even threaten their existence. He stressed the need for measures that recognise the challenges faced by manufacturers in Nigeria and encourage consumer patronage and empathy.

The MAN Director General is of the opinion that manufacturers should be protected from the adverse effects of unverified negative claims about locally manufactured products. While acknowledging and encouraging consumers’ right to voice legitimate complaints through appropriate channels, he underscored the significance of holding consumers accountable for spreading false information about local products and attempting to vilify local manufacturers in the public opinion place.