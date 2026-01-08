MAN Sectoral Group Calls For Special Task Force To Recover Lost Revenue From FTZs

The Basic Metals, Iron and Steel Manufacturers Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has advocated for a special task force to be set up by the Federal Government to recover lost revenue from the activities of some Free Trade Zones (FTZs) operators.

Chairman of the Group, Prince Lekan Adewoye, who made the call in a chat with New Telegraph, lamented the weak regulatory oversight in FTZs, especially with regard to necessary value addition to raw materials imported to the zones, export into the Customs territory and trading with related entities.

According to him, the government is losing a lot in revenue, occasioned by flagrant under invoicing of finished and semi-finished products imported as purported raw materials into the zones with all the incentives provided by government, which eventually find ways into the Customs territory without any value addition.

Prince Adewoye stated that these untoward activities undermined genuine local manufacturers operating in the Customs territory leading to shut downs and massive loss of jobs by Nigerians.

He gave example of a member company of the Sectoral group in Ogun State scrapping nearly 80 per cent of the installed capacity over unfair competition with operators in the Igbesa FTZ.

“If this situation persists, many more steel manufacturers will collapse, and we risk losing not just investments but also jobs and industrial capacity built over decades.

The government must urgently intervene to restore sanity and fairness to the FTZs system before local industries are driven into extinction”, he said.

The MAN Sectoral Group Chairman described the Basic Metals and Iron & Steel sector as the backbone of any nation’s industrial development, stressing that the sector had meaningfully supported the Tinubu administration’s economic diversification and industrialization goals through import substitution and value addition, employment generation and MSME development, industrial integration as well as local production, in spite of daunting challenges.