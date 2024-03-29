MAN S’East Urges FG To Subsidise Cost Of Materials, Doles Out Incentives

…Hails Soludo Over 1Billion Naira MoU With Smedan

The Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in South East, and Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group of Companies, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, has urged Tinubu’s government to subsidise the cost of raw materials for manufacturers, dole out incentives and offer solutions affecting their challenges.

Lady Chukwugozie while making the appeal at the stakeholders’ engagement forum and the unveiling of the MANSA Export Trade Platform by AFREXIM Bank, which took place at the association liaison office, in Anambra State, with the theme “Access to Finance & Cheaper Funding for SMEs in Nigeria equally hailed the Governor Charles Soludo for signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Small and medium enterprises development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in the state which would grant them access to funds for increased production.

Meanwhile, the Chairman explained, that reducing the cost of acquiring these raw materials used by Manufacturers will improve the output which will in turn increase both the manufacturers and the country’s economic growth.

Professor Soludo instead of giving out cash, shared one million palm tree seedlings to different households. Automatically, these families are empowered for in few coming years. Therefore, manufacturers should as well receive incentives so that they would produce more goods and if they produce more, they create wealth, jobs and an improved economy, that way inflation will drop and the Naira will begin to appreciate against the dollar”.

But if you take the available resources and give it out as one of the palliatives then we start being poor and at the end of the year, we would have spent the seed capital.

So that is why we are saying that the government should empower production in the economy so that it will bring about prosperity in the country.

The Chairman MAN called on Nigerians to renew their hopes, It is always difficult to start new things but with time it will take its deep roots and it will become very fruitful.

Speaking to Saturday Telegraph, The Director General MANSA, Mr Charles Odili said “We as the agency have started some subventions, we are here in Anambra state, special thanks to His Excellency, Professor Charles Soludo for signing a Memorandum of Understanding, where Nano and small businesses who can access loans from 250,000 to 2.5billion naira at a single interest rate for working capital, workplace procurement, and we are confident this will have an innovative and entrepreneurial stimulation of the economy in Anambra state and Nigeria as a whole”.

Adding, Mr Odii noted, that Enugu State has also benefited from the 1Billion Naira Loan, while other States like Ebonyi, Abia and Imo State, will soon follow suit.

Mr Odili however, affirmed that the agency is collecting data and in the first week of Q2 which is April the banks will start disbursement, for those who have been contacted and qualified to receive the monies.

Presenting her speech, The Former Director of Compliance and head of ATG MANSA Digital Initiative of Afreximbank, Mrs Maureen Mba said, that the objectives of the MANSA platform are to facilitate smooth boarding of customers and business relationships, to reduce the operational workload and cost of compliance, to enable African financial institutions to cooperate and SMEs to meet customers and business partners’ expectations while ensuring regulatory compliance, to ensure consistency and effectiveness of compliance process amongst other.

According to her, Afreximbank will leverage partnerships with the Central Bank, regulatory bodies and financial intelligence units to ensure the success of the repository as well as regular audit and review of the MANSA platform for quality assurance purposes.

She further noted that the MANSA platform provides a single source of primary data required for performing customers’ due diligence checks on counterparts in Africa.

Speaking at the event, The Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, Hon. Christian Udechukwu stated, that the cardinal purpose of the event was to make manufacturers and traders access funds to enable them to improve in production of goods and services which he said the Government wanted to accommodate them and provide funds for them.

The Commissioner who represented the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, urged both the manufacturers and traders to live by example and follow the footsteps of Professor Soludo since the Governor is committed to building access roads to enhance their establishments.

Udechukwu used the avenue to highlight some of Governor Soludo’s achievements in the State which included an empowerment Scheme to Youths, Teachers Employment, Building Health Sectors, and Providing Bore Holes amongst others.

Delivering his vote of thanks, the former President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Pharm. Uche Apakama rained encomium to all and sundry who participated in the event, he specifically lauded the leader of MAN, Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

Mr Chinemerem Oguegbe, Chairman, Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises NASME Anambra Chapter however, called on critical stakeholders for a mentoring and capacity-building plan that will enable Nano and Micro Enterprises to grow into Manufacturers in the future.

“While it’s true that finances are a great impediment to the growth and development of small businesses it is also important that through collaboration these Nano and Micro Businesses tap into the production value chain of Manufacturers. This will avail small businesses the opportunity to work closely with Manufacturers while providing services that will enhance their business activities.

Adding that the Anambra Chapter is working on categorizing its members across different sectors to enable fast and easy collaboration with Manufacturers in Anambra.

Mr Oguegbe equally sent special thank you to Lady Ada Chukwudozie the Chairman of MANSA for providing wonderful platforms for businesses to strive and Lady Maureen Mba for all their support at Afrexim Bank towards opening up trade relations across Africa for Business Owners through the MANSA platform.

Those present at the event were Vice Chairman, Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria, Anambra, Enugu, & Ebonyi State Branch, Ichie Sunday Ezeobiora, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Afreximbank, heads in the southeast, Chicason Group Founder/Group Executive Chairman Dr Alexander Chika Okafor, Founder and Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, Top Executives of Cooperate Ventures, Market Leaders in Lagos, Ontisha, Nnewi, as well as International Businessman among others.