MAN, RMRDC To Hold NME Expo To Accelerate Industrialisation

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the 7th edition of the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment (NME) expo 2023 will hold in Lagos in November. A release signed by Chairman, NME/NIRAM Organising Committee, Mr. Ambrose Oruche, explained that this year’s NME expo with the theme: “Future of Manufacturing” would be held in partnership with the Nigeria Raw Materials Exhibition (NIRAM Expo) in 2023.

He added that the event wss the only regional event that brings the entire manufacturing and raw materials value chain together on one platform. Oruche stressed: “It is West Africa’s only trade show focusing on the entire manufacturing value chain for the African continent.

As the official manufacturing event for the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the manufacturing platform will provide unprecedented opportunities and access to accelerate the industrialization of the African continent thereby achieving one of the objectives of AfCFTA.”

While reacting to the NME expo 2023, the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Ka- dir, said: “There is no nation on earth that is considered wealthy or developed or prosperous that does not have a vibrant manufacturing sector. “The manufacturing sector has the greatest capability to create jobs, the best position to revive the economy and set the path to development, add- ing that for this reason, governments all over the world incentivise manufacturing.

“Taking place in November 2023, NME EXPO – Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Exhibition & Conference will gather local and international companies to showcase and demonstrate new technologies, machinery, and equipment to enable African industries to invest and increase manufacturing output in Africa.

Similarly, the Director General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Professor Hussaini Ibrahim, said: “To improve capacity utilization, RMRDC through the Nigeria Raw Materials Exhibition (NIRAM Expo) and other programmes, has been promoting new investments in local resources-based industries and encouraging existing indus- tries to source their raw materials from within Nigeria.”

The RMRDC boss added: “Africa is brimming with opportunities, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Current policy reforms of the Nigeria government and other African governments in order to take advantage of AfCFTA, promise significant benefits such as economic diversification, structural transformation, technological advancement, and job creation. “