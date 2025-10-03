MAN: Rift Between Dangote, PENGASSAN Bad For Economic Devt

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described the crisis that festered between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN as a dangerous trend capable of sending wrong signals to investors. The Association advised the Federal Government not to allow such rift degenerate into an economic disaster, saying the facets of the economy were already feeling the heat of the labour feud.

MAN also noted that the way TUC and PENGASSAN handled the labour issue with the management of Dangote refinery sent bad signal to the international community about the safety of businesses, warning that this could snowballs into foreign businesses leaving the shores of Nigeria.

The Director-General, MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the rift was meant to be an ordinary labour issue, but the whole economy felt it, sending wrong signals to an economy that is just bouncing back from decades of meltdown.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “It is a labour issue but it’s unfortunate that it is being blown out of proportion and now, we are experiencing threat to national electricity supply. “We are having a situation where companies that rely on gas would not be able to have gas. Factories would not be able to produce. They are likely to suffer cut in terms of their production schedules. “They won’t be able to have access to the market.

If it is prolonged it is going to affect a lot of things including factories, value chains among others.” “This would also come round to government because Company Income Tax (CIT) is based on what is produced. So if your capacity utilisation goes down, you are going to have budget shortfall. “So it is in the interest of everybody: the labour, the government, the manufacturers, Dangote, PENGASSAN for them to resolve the matter.

“The only observation one would make is that this signal we are sending to the international community is quite unfortunate if a company like Dangote or as big as Dangote with footprint in other economy is being dealt with this way, one trouble after the other. “First, it was government regulatory agencies, it was truck drivers (NUPENG), now it is PENGASSAN, TUC is joining, everybody on an investment that is $20 billion.

That is mind boggling and it’s something we shouldn’t do. “However, I heard that the case is in court. There is an injunction to restrain shutting down of the refinery. So let’s see whether there would be common sense to adhere to what the law says.”

The renowned economic expert stressed: “But for us in MAN, we see it as a labour matter, which means that a whole country should not suffer because there is a disagreement. And the public should also be mindful by looking at both sides of the story on why Dangote refinery took the step it took and why labour is taking the steps it is taking. But this is not good for industrialization in Nigeria and effort should be made to quickly and rapidly bring this to a stop before it degenerates into economic disaster in the country.”