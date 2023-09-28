Man Reveals Shocking Dream About Mohbad’s Son DNA Report

An unidentified man has revealed the dream he allegedly had about Mohbad‘s wife, Omowunmi Aloba, and the DNA result of their son, which has caused controversies on social media.

It would be recalled that after the death of Mohbad, Omowunmi has been the subject of intense scrutiny, with many Nigerians asking her to conduct a DNA test on Mohbad’s child.

However, in a new update, an unidentified man who took his social media pages using @mylagoslately as his handle shared a video where he claimed that he had a dream about the DNA of Mohbad’s son.

In his submission, he said according to the DNA report he got in his dream, the DNA turned out to be negative.

He further implored Omowunmi to carry out the test to conclusively resolve the matter once and for all with the result.

He said, “Yesterday for my dream, they called the result. Na negative. Everybody was shocked.

“Madam if this DNA test na wetin everybody dey ask for, e no go take you anything.

“If you are sure this baby belongs to Mohbad, come outside. DNA test na simple thing. Do it for your baby. Let’s check, let’s move on.”

Watch the video below :