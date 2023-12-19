Man Reveals Prophecy He Foresaw About Rema, Calls For Mass Prayers

An unidentified man of God has revealed a prophecy he foresaw about Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema which includes poisoning, shooting incidents, and spiritual battles.

In a viral video shared on X, the man of God whose name remains unknown, was heard urging Nigerians to pray for the singer, saying the enemy is trying its possible best to attack Rema in all areas.

According to him, the said singer is surrounded by malevolent forces seeking to bring him down, emphasizing the necessity for certain actions.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Let us pray for that man, what is his name? He said ‘See body Ooo.’ Let’s pray for that young boy, he’s a young boy, not a young man.”

“Let’s pray for him, I don’t know his name, I can’t remember it, but if I do, I’ll inform you. Let’s pray for that young man.”

“Somebody said they call him Rema, let’s pray for him because where I saw his head, his hand cannot pull his head out. So, let’s pray because the devil is going to devise strategies that seem gangster-like.”

“I saw shooting, I saw poisoning, and I witnessed some spiritual activities being directed against that guy.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/jbrandy_ybnl/status/1737036855827185874?s=46