Man Rescued Alive As Three-Storey Building Collapses In FCT

Following the collapse of a three-storey building on Saturday in the Lifecamp area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a 27-year-old man, Aliyu Salisu, was pulled out alive.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the victim, identified as a citizen of Niger Republic, remained trapped under the rubble for nearly 10 hours before he was rescued in the early hours of Sunday.

The FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident in a statement noted that the rescue efforts began shortly after a distress call was received around 6:15pm on Saturday, August 2.

According to Adeh, the Divisional Police Officer of Lifecamp promptly led a multi-agency team to the scene, where the area was cordoned off and emergency response operations began in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency, officials of the FCT Administration’s Development Control Department, Zeberced Construction Company, and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

However, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, who was at the site to supervise rescue operations, commended the swift response of the various agencies and volunteers.

The commissioner also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report emergencies or suspicious activities, adding that the command’s control room lines, 0803 200 3913 and 0806 158 193, remain active round-the-clock.

“At about 4am on 3rd August 2025, the rescue teams successfully extricated one Aliyu Salisu, a 27-year-old male and citizen of Niger Republic, who had been trapped in the rubble for close to 10 hours.

“He was immediately rushed to Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu, for medical evaluation and treatment. He is currently responding well,” she said.