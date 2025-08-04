Man Rescued After 10 Hours Under Abuja Building Rubble

A 27-year-old man, Aliyu Salisu, has been rescued alive after spending nearly 10 hours trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed three-storey building in the Lifecamp area of Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh.

According to the statement, the building collapsed around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, prompting an emergency response. The Divisional Police Officer of Lifecamp Division led a swift operation, cordoning off the area and launching a coordinated rescue effort.

The operation involved personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the FCTA Development Control Department, and other multiagency patrol teams.

“At about 4:00 a.m. on 3rd August, the rescue team successfully extricated Aliyu Salisu, a 27-yearold citizen of Niger Republic, who had been trapped for nearly 10 hours,” the statement said.

“He was immediately taken to Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu, where he is currently responding to treatment.”

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, who supervised the rescue, commended the professionalism and dedication of all the agencies involved, including residents who supported the operation.