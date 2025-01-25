Man remanded in prison for killing father over motorcycle

Share

A 32-year-old man, Sunday Abilewa has been remandED in Olotuka Correctional Centre in Ondo State for strangulating his 68-yearold father, Abu Abilewa, to death in Isua-Akoko in Akoko Southeast Local Government area of Ondo State for failing to purchase a motorcycle for him. Abilewa was charged to court on one–count charge of murder.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Abdulateef Su- leiman, told the court that Abilewa, on December 31, 2024, at about 5:00pm, at Eberi quarters, Isua Akoko caused the death of his fa- ther by strangulation. Suleiman said: “The defendant allegedly ap- proached the deceased to buy him a new motorcy- cle, but he refused. This led to an argument, and in the process, the defendant grabbed the neck of his fa- ther, which resulted in his death.

“Efforts of the defen- dant’s mother to rescue the deceased proved abortive as the defendant was un- der the influence of hard drugs.” The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 316 and was pun- ishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol.II, Laws of Ondo State, 2006. However, the prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at a custodial center, pend- ing the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The Magistrate, Mrs F.A. Akinboboye, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in custody pending receipt of legal advice from the DPP and adjourned the case to February 25, 2025 for men- tion.

